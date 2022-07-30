It has been more than two decades since the demise of Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. On his death anniversary today, actor Kunchacko Boban has paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend. Chackochan’s video of the song “Devadoothar Paadi” is a recreated version that is from the late director’s movie Kathodu Kathoram. Hence he has mentioned is his note, “The evergreen ‘Devadoothar’ still continues to be historic for us”. Kunchacko Boban’s ‘Bad Dance’ Moves to Mammootty’s ‘Devadoothar Paadi’ Song Sets Internet On Fire!

Kunchacko Boban Pays Tribute To Director Bharathan

