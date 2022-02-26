Samantha Ruth Prabhu completed 12 years in the film industry today (February 26). And, to make the day more special for her, Lakshmi Manchu took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture of themselves to congratulate Samantha. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 12 Years In The Film Industry! Actress Says, ‘Hoping My Love Story With Cinema Never Ends’.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Congratulations @Samanthaprabhu2 on completing 12 years in the film industry! You are a self made star. Only way upwards and onwards pic.twitter.com/7OkDKkginU — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) February 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)