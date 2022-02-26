Samantha Ruth Prabhu had made her acting debut with the Tamil film Ye Maaya Chesave in which she was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. The actress has completed 12 years in the film industry. She has penned a heartfelt note and mentioned, “It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Note

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)