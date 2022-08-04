Liger is a sports action film that focuses on Vijay Deverakonda who will play a kickboxer. This will mark Vijay's Hindi debut and Ananya Panday's Telugu debut with Puri Jagannadh directing Liger. A new song for Liger, "Aafat" will be released on August 5 at 4 pm. The teaser for "Aafat" released today.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)