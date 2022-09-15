Mandya Ravi, aka Ravi Prasad, died on September 14. Aged 42, a source revealed to Bangalore Times that the Kannada TV actor was ‘suffering from multiple organ failure failed to respond to the treatment’. The news of his demise was confirmed by his father Dr Mudde Gowda. UV Krishnam Raju Dies at 83.

Mandya Ravi Passes Away

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)