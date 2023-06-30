Udhayanidhi Stalin has achieved his highest opening day collection with his latest film, Maamannan. According to latest reports,the movie amassed an impressive box office collection of approximately Rs 8.5 crore on its opening day, marking a significant milestone in Udhay's decade-long acting career. Directed by Maari Selvaraj, renowned for his impactful movies Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, the film stars Vadivelu and Udhay in the lead roles. Maamannan delves into the story of a Dalit MLA and his son, grappling with an existential crisis after a life-altering incident that jeopardizes their pride and existence. Maamannan Movie Review: Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil are Terrific in Udhayanidhi Stalin-Mari Selvaraj's Uneven Political Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The News Here:

