Mahaan song 'Naan Naan' lyrical video is out! The song is peppy with some real cool lyrics and beats. The number is a mass tribute for Chiyaan Vikram. 'Naan Naan' is composed, arranged and programmed by Santhosh Narayanan. Mahaan stars Dhruv Vikram, Chiyaan Vikram, Bobby Simha, Simran and Vani Bhojan in lead roles and Sananth, Vettai Muthukumar, Deepak Paramesh and Aadukalam Naren in supporting roles.

Watch The Video Below:

