Vinayakan TK is predominantly known for his works in Malayalam Cinema. During a Facebook Live session, the actor shared that he and his wife have parted ways and he has ended all kinds of relations with her. He stated, “I am Malayalam Cinema actor Vinayakan. All conjugal relations and legal ties between me and my wife are now completely dissolved. Thank you everybody.” Vinayakan Says He Doesn’t Know What Is #MeToo Movement, Admits Of Being Involved In A Physical Relationship With 10 Women (Watch Video).

Vinayakan Announces Divorce From His Wife

