During the promotions of Oruthee, starring Navya Nair and Vinayakan in the lead, the latter made some controversial statements the video of which has now gone viral. Vinayakan was questioned by one of the press members about the #MeToo campaign to which he stated that he doesn’t know what it means. He also asked the media present there if asking women for sex is Me Too. Asking what is Me Too, he further said, “In my life, I have had physical relationships with 10 women”. He also stated that he was the one who had asked these women if they’d want to have a physical relationship with him; so is this called Me Too?

Vinayakan On #MeeToo Movement During Oruthee Press Meet

