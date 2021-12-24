Malayankunju trailer is out! The Malayalam film looks promising with all suspense and thrills. The movie features Fahadh Faasil and Rajisha Vijayan in key roles and Indrans, Jaffar Idukki and Deepak Parambol in supporting roles. The film will release on the theatres on February 2022, the exact date of the film's release have not been revealed yet.

Watch The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)