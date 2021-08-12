Malayalam megastar Mammootty gave a surprise visit to India's Hockey star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's home in Kochi on Thursday (August 12). Mammootty personally came to wish him on India's outstanding performance and for the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

