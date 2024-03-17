Manjummel Boys has achieved another milestone by becoming the first Malayalam film to hit the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu. Led by Soubin Shahir, this gripping survival tale inspired by real-life events premiered in cinemas on February 22. Recent updates confirm its impressive Rs 50 crore collection at the Tamil Nadu box office. This achievement surpasses the previous record created by the film. Additionally, it breaks the record of Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup. The film, initially the highest Malayalam grosser, earned Rs 5.8 crores. Soubin Shahir’s Manjummel Boys Becomes First Malayalam Film To Surpass Rs 10 Crore Mark in Tamil Nadu – Reports.

Manjummel Boys Grosses Rs 50 Crore At Tamil Nadu Box Office

History Made at TN BO by #ManjummelBoys A straight Malayalam Movie has collected 50crs at TN Box Office. Absolute bonkers🙏 In comparison the last highest collected Malayalam movie at TN was #Kurup at 5.8 crores pic.twitter.com/qb085mFYUZ — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) March 17, 2024

