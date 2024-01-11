Katrina Kaif's awaited thriller, Merry Christmas, is ready for release on January 12. She posted behind-the-scenes photos with co-star Vijay Sethupathi, expressing anticipation for the film's unveiling tomorrow. The captivating BTS shots heightened excitement for the movie. Meanwhile, Katrina gained attention for her response to a reporter who labelled her 'just a glamour doll' at the Merry Christmas press conference. Merry Christmas: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Film!

Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

