It was earlier reported that Malayalam superstars, Mammootty And Mohanlal have been granted UAE's Golden Visa. And now, the actors have shared pictures of themselves receiving the same. As soon as the photos were out, it took the internet by storm. Both the stars also thanked people who helped them with the process. Mammootty, Mohanlal Receive UAE’s Golden Visa; Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt Were Previous Recipients.

Mohanlal:

My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr @Yusuffali_MA for facilitating this.@AbuDhabiDED pic.twitter.com/Wo5Jd8AaJX — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 23, 2021

Mammootty:

My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother @Yusuffali_MA for helping make this happen.@AbuDhabiDED pic.twitter.com/ft8pbsjtyS — Mammootty (@mammukka) August 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)