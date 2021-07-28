Malayalam superstar, Mohanlal has taken the internet by storm as his new picture practising boxing has gone viral. Earlier, it was reported that the actor is teaming up with filmmaker Priyadarshan for a sports drama. And well, after looking at the latest intense photo of the star, we feel the cat is out of the bag.

Have a Look:

Latest Pic Of Actor @Mohanlal Practising Boxing For His Upcoming Sports Movie.#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/idXCF2v7vN — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 27, 2021

