Santhosh Varkey gained popularity on social media for his funny review of Mohanlal's Aaraattu movie. Now a group of individuals ganged up on him and beat him at a theatre in Kochi for his review of the movie Within Seconds, claiming that he wrote negative things in the review without fully watching it. Santhosh is also referred to as Arattannan in fan groups and on social media, and video of the attack on him is widely circulating. Death Threat to PM Narendra Modi: Kochi Man Issued Threat ‘To Get Even With Neighbour’, Arrested.

