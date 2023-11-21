Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Arha turned a year older today (Nov 21) and daddy dearest had the cutest wish for her. On the special day, the Pushpa star took to his social media and dropped candid father-daughter moments to wish his little princess. The photos shared are from Varun Tej and Lavanaya Tripathi’s wedding in Italy. Indeed, the clicks echo the bond Allu Arjun shares with Arha. Have a look! Allu Arjun Celebrates Diwali by Bursting Firecrackers With Daughter Arha in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Allu Arjun Wishes Daughter on Birthday:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)