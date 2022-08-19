Director Pa Ranjith's Natchathiram Nagargiradhu trailer released today and it's supreme. Starring Kalaiyarasan, Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan as the leads, the video tells us a tale of a drama group, trying to showcase love taking cues from real life stories. The film highlights how love struggles to go beyond boundaries, barriers and conventions. Sarpatta Parambarai Director Pa Ranjith’s Film on Cricket Goes on Floor.

Watch Natchathiram Nagargiradhu Trailer:

