Naga Chaitanya’s fans are going to be in for a treat on the occasion of his birthday, which is tomorrow, November 23. The makers have shared a glimpse of the actor’s look from NC22 and his character looks intense. He is seen captured by policemen, who are pointing theirs pistols at him. The title and first look of NC22, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, will be revealed tomorrow at 10.18am. NC22: Naga Chaitanya to Begin Shooting for Venkat Prabhu’s Film!

NC22 Title And First Look

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)