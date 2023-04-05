Neelavelicham is the upcoming romantic-horror drama starring Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have dropped a new poster featuring the lead cast and they appear to be tensed. The poster also showcases a water well and a mansion in the backdrop. Directed by Aashiq Abu, this Malayalam film based on Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s renowned short story of the same name is scheduled to be released on April 20. Neelavelicham Release Date: Tovino Thomas – Aashiq Abu’s Movie To Arrive in Theatres on April 20 (View Poster).

Neelavelicham Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by നീലവെളിച്ചം (@neelavelichammovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)