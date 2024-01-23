Mollywood star Mohanlal's much-anticipated film Neru is gearing up for its theatrical release. The film was released in the theatres on December 21 and has received much acclaim for its powerful acting and compelling storyline. Alongside Mohanlal, Neru stars Priyamani, Siddique, Anaswara Rajan, and Santhi, who play pivotal roles in the film. After making a strong presence on the theatre screens, Neru is all set to make its digital debut. Director Jeethu Joseph, who helmed Drishyam, Drishyam 2 and 12th Man, teamed up with Mohanlal for this film. Neru is all set to make its digital debut and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 23, 2024. Neru Trailer: Mohanlal Gears Up To Fight for Justice as a Special Public Prosecutor in Jeethu Joseph’s Film Co-Starring Priyamani, Anaswara Rajan and Sidhique (Watch Video).

ICYMI, Here’s the Trailer for Neru:

Neru Starts Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 23, 2024:

