The official trailer of Paagal starring Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj is out! Going by the glimpse, the premise of the love story sees Vishwak as a total flirt, until Nivetha enters the scene. The film looks like a mass entertainer and is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)