Padavettu is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Nivin Pauly in the lead along with Aditi Balan, Shammi Thilakan, Shine Tom Chacko, Indrans in pivotal roles. The makers dropped the teaser of the upcoming movie that showcased Nivin’s intense character who is set to fight for the rights of his people and his soil. Padavettu, written and directed by Liju Krishna, is set to be released in theatres on October 21. Padavettu: Nivin Pauly’s Mud-Soaked, Fearless Look Is Impressive! Liju Krishna Directorial To Release In Theatres In 2022 (View Poster).

Watch The Teaser Of Padavettu Below:

