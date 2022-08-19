The makers of Ponniyin Selvan–1 has teased fans with a little glimpse of song "Chola Chola" that sees Chiyaan Vikram as the Chola King. In the video, we see the actor in a rugged avatar inside a cave (mostly) mediating. Vikram will essay the role of a fierce warrior in Mani Ratnam's PS-1. The full song will be out today at 6 PM IST. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Makers Introduce Chiyaan Vikram As The Chola Crown Prince, Aditya Karikalan! View Pic Of Mani Ratnam’s Fierce Warrior.

Watch Video:

