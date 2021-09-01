Radhe Shyam's Pooja Hegde is celebrating. The diva has hit 15 million followers on Instagram and so she has dropped a special video for her fandom. The actress has shared a clip that sees the team behind her success. Have a look.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)