Everyone's favourite Baahubali star Prabhas celebrates his birthday today (October 23). While the world is waiting for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam's glimpse, the actor has been trending big time on Twitter on his born day. Not just fans, but his fraternity friends have also wished the Pan India star a happy birthday. From Anushka Shetty, Bhagyashree to Bobby, many stars poured love for Prabhas on a special day. Check it out. Prabhas Birthday: From Radhe Shyam To Spirit, Here’s Looking At The Pan-India Star’s Upcoming Movies!

Surender Reddy

Wishing Rebel Star #Prabhas a Very Happy Birthday 😊. May you always be surrounded with happiness and success. pic.twitter.com/A7Wloz7ZIF — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2021

Anushka Shetty

Happy happy birthday wishing u only the best in all that life has to offer and may all ur stories reach out to as many hearts all over 🌎 🌏 🌍 … happiness and health ur way 😊 #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/3qsIngmgLo — Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) October 23, 2021

Gopichandh Malineni

Wishing you a very happy birthday to our dearest Darling..Rebel ⭐️ Prabhas garu ..have a blockbuster year ahead ❤️🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/1u7YsKpsHJ — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) October 23, 2021

Bobby

Wishing everyone's Darling and true gentleman #Prabhas garu a very happy birthday!!🤗 May you continue to Glorify our Telugu cinema worldwide with your hardwork and charm,all the very best. ❤️#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/gF00xm7xa8 — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2021

Bhagyashree

Raashi Khanna

Happy birthday to one of the most popular actors of our times #Prabhas Wish you a wonderful year ahead! May you be blessed with life’s best! 😇 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 23, 2021

