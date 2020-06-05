Did You Know Dulquer Salmaan Was the First Choice For Premam And Not Nivin Pauly?

Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Malayalam film Premam starring Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, had turned out to be a huge hit. It focused around the various phases of George’s (Nivin Pauly) life, when he was 16-year-old pre-degree student and his first love, then during his college days his equation with Malar (Sai Pallavi) and then how things change in his life when Malar met with an accident. It was a simple story that revolved around friendships, relationships and much more and we must say, the lead actor was simply brilliant as George. 5 Films of Mollywood’s Heartthrob Nivin Pauly That You Must Not Miss!

But you’d be amazed to know that the makers had initially planned to rope in Dulquer Salmaan to play the role of George Kalaparambath in Premam. In an interview with Film Companion, the movie’s director Alphonse Puthren revealed how DQ was the first choice but zeroed down his longtime pal Nivin Pauly. The filmmaker was quoted as saying, “In Premam, producer Anwar Rasheed and I wanted to cast Dulquar Salmaan. But because of my personal connect with Nivin, we went ahead with him.” Can Arjun Kapoor do Justice to Hindi Remake of Nivin Pauly’s Premam?

Premam Song Malare

All those who watched Premam have fallen in love with George and Malar’s characters. But the filmmaker had expected that it would be characters to be the highlight. About it he stated, “I expected Vimal Sir (Vinay Forrt) and PT Teacher Shivan Sir’s (Soubin Shahir) characters to be the highlight. They are the ones who gave the entire buildup for Malar teacher, and that actually led to her popularity. It is a screenplay idea. If you take off these two characters, it becomes a dull love story.” So, which character from Premam was your favourite?