Puneeth Rajkumar passed away, in a shocking turn of events on Friday (October 29). He was 46 years old, and sadly he last breathed in a private hospital of Bengaluru today, as per reports. He was a legendary actor of the South industry, popularly known as Appu. Soon, the news of his demise broke out, film fraternity took to their Twitter handles and mourned the loss of Kannada's legendary star. Have a look. Puneeth Rajkumar Dies of Heart Attack As Per Unverified Reports; Lakshmi Manchu, Kubbra Sait and Other Celebs Mourn the Loss of Kannada’s Legendary Star.

Siddharth

I cannot process this. Cannot believe you've left us Puneeth. Kind, gifted, fearless...so much to give to the world. This is not fair brother. Heartbroken. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 29, 2021

Mahesh Babu

Shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic news of Puneeth Rajkumar's demise. One of the most humble people I've met and interacted with. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 29, 2021

Varun Tej

Shell shocked! My deepest condolences to Puneeth rajkumar sir’s family and fans.. So unfortunate. Om Shanti!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QAhss18QYG — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) October 29, 2021

Pooja Hedge

Cannot believe what I’m hearing 😔 Life is so unpredictable. Such a big loss for Indian Cinema. Sending out loads of love and light to his family and loved ones in these difficult times. R.I.P Puneeth Rajkumar. 💔😞 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 29, 2021

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔 Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

S. Thaman

Life is So Unpredictable Some losses are unacceptable No No No God u can’t be so cruel U can’t take the good hearted people awayyyyyyyyy …… can’t able to control my tears ….. Puneeeeth annnnnnaaa !! 🥺🥺🥺@PuneethRajkumar #rip pic.twitter.com/QN6ghu0d3m — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 29, 2021

Dulquer Salmaan

💔💔💔 One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sirs family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss. #RIP #PuneethRajKumar #Gentleman #actor #loss #cannotunderstand #soyoung pic.twitter.com/U8RyOJdFMu — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) October 29, 2021

Boney Kapoor

Deeply shocked to know of the sudden demise of @PuneethRajkumar A powerful actor who won the hearts of people with his incredible body of work. Condolences to the family #RIP #Gonetoosoon #PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/YuP08U2t8E — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 29, 2021

Sudheer Babu

A star gone too soon leaving the film fraternity in deep sorrow.. you will be missed forever!! Rest in peace #PuneethRajkumar🙏 pic.twitter.com/D7wK9futh1 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) October 29, 2021

Sonu Sood

Heartbroken 💔 Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

