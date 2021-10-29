It was a while back when he had reported about Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar getting treated in an ICU after suffering from a heart attack. Now, as per unverified updates, Puneeth Rajkumar is no more. Yes, the South star has passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 46. As soon as this news broke out, the film fraternity mourned the loss of the actor. May his soul RIP. Puneeth Rajkumar Suffers Heart Attack; Kannada Actor Admitted to Hospital in Bengaluru – Reports.

Lakshmi Manchu

OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) October 29, 2021

Manoj Manchu

Heartbroken #PuneethRajkumar anna .. not fair … — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) October 29, 2021

Kubbra Sait

I am still unable to fully process or make sense of this news. May your soul rest in peace. Strength and courage to the family. You’re a beautiful soul. Grateful to have shared the little joys together. 💔 #PuneethRajkumar — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)