Rashmika Mandanna is currently shooting for her film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie has been making headlines ever since the sequel to the hit Allu Arjun movie was announced. Fans eagerly await any announcement regarding the movie; amid that, a leaked picture of Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna) is now going viral on social media. The appearance of characters other than Allu Arjun was kept under wraps, but now, a picture of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli has finally been revealed. In the picture, Rashmika is seen doing rounds on the internet. She is wearing a traditional red saree with jewellery and is escorted by her security guard amidst the swarm of fans. Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video Case: Four Suspects Track Down, Search for Key Conspirator Continues, Say Delhi Police Sources.

Check Out Rashmika Mandanna’s Look From Pushpa 2 Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alluarju fans (@alluarjunfans274)

