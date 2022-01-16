Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released earlier on December 17 in theatres. And, since the release the movie garnered huge success at the box office and earned a lot applause from the audience. Now, Amul celebrated the huge success of the movie on their way by a quirky and creative poster.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)