Pushpa has received impeccable response from the audience. The film starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj had released in theatres on December 17. The film’s Hindi version has earned a total of Rs 81.58 crore. Pushpa is now also available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages and from January 14 the Hindi Version too will be streamed on the OTT platform.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Update

#Pushpa is slowing down, but the job is done… A big, fat total in the pandemic era clearly indicates the love this film has got from moviegoers… [Week 4] Fri 1.95 cr, Sat 2.56 cr, Sun 3.48 cr, Mon 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 81.58 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/098hi3LXKR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)