Trisha’s long-awaited action thriller Raangi is finally set to hit the big screens. The makers dropped a promo video that showcases her in an action-packed avatar. Not just that, it is even confirmed that the film helmed by M Saravanan would be arriving in theatres on December 30. Raangi First Look: Trisha Krishnan Impresses With an Intense Look in This Action-Adventure Film.

Raangi To Release On December 30

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)