Radhe Shyam, the romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, released on March 11. Although the film received mixed reviews, it has managed to have a fantastic opening. Radhe Shyam earned Rs 79 crore worldwide on the day of its release and with that it has become the highest grossing film post pandemic.

Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Worldwide

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)