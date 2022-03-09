Prabhas has penned a special note thanking filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shiva Rajkumar for lending their voice for his upcoming release Radhe Shyam. The superstar took to social media and expressed gratitude for making the love saga even more special. Salaar: Prabhas Confirms Prithviraj Sukumaran's Casting in Prashanth Neel’s Directorial (Watch Video).

Prabhas' Post:

