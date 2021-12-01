First track from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam is out! The song titled as 'Aashiqui Aa Gayi' is a soothing romantic melody. The track is surely gonna be the love anthem of the year, as how Prabhas romances with Pooja is surely heart touching and a visual treat. The duo is totally in love and they express their feelings via this number. This song will be a perfect choice for anybody to dedicate to someone special. The song is crooned by Mithoon and Arijit Singh.

Check Out The Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)