Raja Vikramarka trailer is out! The Telugu action film is about Raja Vikramarka, a newly recruit N.I.A. Officer, who gets familiar with the shades of his new job. Several circumstances starts as he has to handle his first major case ironically, during which his life takes an extreme turn in all aspects. The exciting trailer looks awesome as it has love, action and entertainment. The movie will hit the theatres on November 12.

Watch The Trailer Below:

