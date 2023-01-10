Rajinikanth shared a picture on Twitter of his meet up with the chief of Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu. Thalaivar mentioned in his post, “After a long time..I met my dear friend and respected Chandrababu Naidu garu and spent memorable time ..” Comedian Robo Shankar Meets Rajinikanth on the Sets of Jailer, Pics With Thalaivar Go Viral.

Rajinikanth And Chandrababu Naidu

After a long time..I met my dear friend and respected Chandrababu Naidu garu and spent memorable time ..I wished him good health and great success in his political life. @ncbn pic.twitter.com/shIoKLROz4 — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) January 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)