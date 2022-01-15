Who would not want to catch a glimpse of superstar Rajinikanth in real? Well, some fans were extremely lucky to see him on the occasion of Pongal. Thalaiva stepped out of his abode to greet his fans on the auspicious occasion and what could happen next, we just needn’t explain. The viral video shows fans were jumping with joy and shouting the superstar’s name with joy as he stepped out in a traditional avatar to greet them all.

Rajinikanth Greets Fans On Pongal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)