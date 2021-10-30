‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. The superstar underwent carotid artery revascularisation on October 29 and as per a medical bulletin issued by the hospital he is recovering well after the surgical procedure. It also cited that Rajinikanth is likely to be discharged within the next few days. Kamal Haasan shared a post for his dear friend on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery. He also wished the actor to return home in perfect health.

Kamal Haasan’s Post For Rajinikanth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)