It's sad news for all Ram Pothineni fans as the actor has suffered a neck injury while undergoing body transformation for his upcoming RaPo 19. Picture of the star's injury has gone viral online. The movie is said to be an action thriller which is helmed by Lingusamy. All we can say is get well soon Ram.

Check Out Injury Pic Below:

Actor @ramsayz's #RAPO19 shoot halted due to his Neck injury during body transformation. He will be back soon with double the energy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KWmHdT3irW — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 4, 2021

