There are many who are hoping RRR be getting a nomination at the Oscars this year. Wonsuk Chin shared a tweet expressing his desire that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR should get a best picture nomination at Oscars 2023. The Korean filmmaker tweeted, “Watched @RRRMovie for the 2nd time and it’s even better. Pure cinema. Hoping it gets a best picture nomination so that maybe it will have a theatrical showing in Korea.” Oscars 2023: RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara, The Kashmir Files and Chhello Show Eligible for Academy Awards Nomination (View Tweet).

Wonsuk Chin On RRR Movie

Watched @RRRMovie for the 2nd time and it’s even better. Pure cinema. Hoping it gets a best picture nomination so that maybe it will have a theatrical showing in Korea. Wishful thinking. I wanna see it on the big screen with a crowd. Please @NetflixKR… Make it happen! pic.twitter.com/qeNRT7mwcG — Wonsuk Chin (진원석) (@wonsuk) January 22, 2023

