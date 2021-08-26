A video from the sets of RRR has taken the internet by storm wherein Ram Charan and Jr NTR can be seen making an exit from the film's sets. This video came to light after the last shoot wrap-up of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus. The two megastars surely might have turned heads!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)