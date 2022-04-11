The video song of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR has finally been unveiled today. The song, which is titled, "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, created a storm worldwide for its hook step and energetic beats. Now, almost three weeks after the film's release, "Naatu Naatu" full video is out in five languages. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli's Big Fat Optical-Overload, Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Is A Must-Watch In Theatres! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)