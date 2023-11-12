The trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is all set to be unveiled on December 1. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, aka Deepavali, the makers released Prabhas’ new look from the upcoming film. The Pan-India star looks fierce as he is on a shooting spree amidst an explosive situation. The trailer of Prashanth Neel directorial will be out on December 1 at 7.19pm. Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire: Prabhas Returns From Europe After Knee Surgery To Promote His Upcoming Film (See Pics).

Salaar Trailer Date And Time

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)