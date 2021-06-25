Shah Rukh Khan called Thalapathy Vijay cool when someone asked him to say something about the Master actor. Since then, the conversation has been trending. It thus reminded us of an on-stage performance of Vijay and SRK from 2013 when they danced on "Google Google" from Thuppakki for the live audience. Faulty air-conditioners forced all of them to sweat profusely yet there was no toning down of fun.

