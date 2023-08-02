Shalini shared new pictures of hubby Ajith Kumar on Instagram. These photos of the superstar are from his Europe bike tour. Ajith, in his getup for the tour, is cheered by his wifey on social media. While sharing the photos, Shalini captioned one of the posts as, “Germany.. Denmark.. Norway… Way to go”. These pics of the Vidaa Muyarchi actor have taken internet by storm. Ajith Kumar and Wife Shalini Look Madly in Love As They Pose For Romantic Pic in France!

Ajith Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

Shalini Is All Hearts For Her Hubby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalini Ajith Kumar (@shaliniajithkumar2022)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)