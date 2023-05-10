Game Changer and Indian 2 are the two major upcoming films helmed by Shankar Shanmugham. The filmmaker dropped major updates on both his projects. Last evening he tweeted saying that he has wrapped up the climax of Ram Charan. The director even shared that he’s now focusing on the silver bullet sequence of Kamal Haasan’s film from today. Indian 2: Kamal Haasan–Shankar Shanmugham’s Film to Release on Pongal 2024 – Reports.

Shankar Shanmugham On Game Changer And Indian 2

Wrapped up #GameChanger ‘s electrifying climax today! Focus shift to #Indian2 ‘s silver bullet sequence from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/HDUShMzNet — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) May 9, 2023

