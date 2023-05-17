It's official! Telugu actor Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy are all set to get married next month. The couple will be tying the knot on June 3 in Jaipur at Leela Palace, which will be a grand affair of two days. Before the D-day, the pre-wedding festivities will kickstart from June 2. Sharwanand Gets Engaged to Rakshita Reddy; Check Out Pics of the Couple From Ceremony!

Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy's Wedding Date Out:

Sharwanand to marry On June 3rd At Leela Palace In Jaipur. PR: Hero Sharwanand will marry Rakshita Reddy in Jaipur, Rajasthan. A Wedding invitation is out and it will be a grand affair for two days. The Mehendi function will be celebrated on June 2nd. The very next day, the… pic.twitter.com/Y1epzRZcUj — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) May 17, 2023

