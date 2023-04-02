While Shriya Saran is basking in the glory of Naatu Naatu from RRR winning an Oscar, the actress is also keeping us intrigued with her Instagram game. Shriya loves uploading her pictures on a regular basis and keeps us up to date on whatever is happening in her life. While her family pictures often warm our hearts, it's her style file that has gotten our attention time and again. Shriya loves her ethnic sarees and sarees, in particular. So, it's only wise that we seek some inspiration from her fabulous wardrobe. Happy Birthday Shriya Saran: 5 Times This Pretty Actress Made Us Go WOW! View Pics.

One look at Shriya's Instagram page and you're convinced that she nails sarees really well. With a strong team of stylists having her back, Saran ends up dishing multiple ethnic outfit goals, one outing at a time. From a stunning red Torani saree to something pristine from the house of Faabiiana, she likes juggling between her favourite designers while they design some of the prettiest sarees available on the block. And now with wedding season approaching, you might want to pick all the good and pretty stuff, right? So, without wasting any more time, let's dig deeper and check out her sartorial wardrobe that's filled with all the good sarees. When Jacqueline Fernandez and Shriya Saran Had Their Own Moment in This Red Saree!

In Torani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

In Sithara Kudige

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

In Sithara Kudige

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

In Trisvaraa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L'utopia Magazine (@lutopiamagazine)

In Falguni & Shane Peacock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

So, which Shriya Saran saree did you like the most? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

